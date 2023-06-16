German Police Investigate Rammstein Singer Over Sexual Assault Accusations

Germany has launched an investigation into the frontman of industrial metal band Rammstein following multiple claims of sexual assault, according to reports.

"Preliminary proceedings have been initiated against Till Lindemann on allegations relating to sexual offenses and the distribution of narcotics," a spokesperson for the Berlin public prosecution's office said in a statement.

In recent weeks, several women have come forth with claims that they were drugged and recruited into having sex with Lindermann, 60, at Rammstein's after-show parties.

The frontman's lawyers have said the allegations are "without exception untrue." According to Euronews, they said last week they would "immediately pursue legal action in response to all such accusations."

The Berlin prosecutors have opened the probe on their own initiative, "on the basis of several criminal complaints filed by third parties," according to the spokesperson, who emphasized that no further information will be provided at this time in order not to jeopardize the ongoing investigation.

The story first broke after a 24-year-old Northern Ireland fan named Shelby Lynn claimed on social media that Lindemann had drugged and propositioned her at a Vilnius backstage party,

Shortly after making her claims, Lynn tweeted: "I'd like to clarify again. Till did NOT touch me. He accepted I did not want to have sex with him. I never claimed he raped me."

However, several other women came forth with similar stories on social media. As a result, a string of after-show parties at a series of Rammstein concerts was canceled last week in Munich, with Berlin poised to cancel after-show parties at the band's upcoming concerts in the German capital in July.

The band has denied the claims, stating on Instagram that the accusations "have hit us all very hard, and we take them extremely seriously. It is important to us that (fans) feel comfortable and safe at our shows – in front of and behind the stage," according to Euronews.

The band also urged fans not to attack the accusers.

"They are entitled to their way they see things," the group wrote. "But we, the band, also have a right – namely not to be prejudiced."