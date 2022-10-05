Rage Against the Machine Cancels 2023 North American Tour

Rage Against the Machine has announced it will be canceling its entire North American 2023 reunion tour due to Zack de la Rocha's leg injury.

The frontman tore ligaments in his leg back in July during a show that marked the band's second live performance together since a reunion in 2007. On several occasions, Rage Against the Machine, which first disbanded in 2000, teased another reunion so fans were ecstatic when that finally materialized this year, according to Far Out magazine.

However, the band was forced to cancel their shows in Europe following Rocha's injury.

Taking to Instagram, the singer reflected on his injury and announced the latest tour update.

"It's been almost three months since Chicago, and I still look down at my leg in disbelief," Rocha wrote. "Two years of waiting through the pandemic, hoping we would have an opening to be a band again and continue the work we started 30 some odd years ago. Rehearsing, training, reconciling, working our way back to form.

"Then one and a half shows into it and my tendon tears. Felt like a sick joke the universe played on me. As write this I remind myself it's just bad circumstance. Just a f***d up moment."

Rocha went on to explain that "Unfortunately, it is a moment that requires a lot of work and healing."

"I have a severe tear in my left Achilles tendon and only 8% of my tendon was left intact," he continued. "And even that portion was severely compromised. It's not simply a question of being able to perform again, but extends to basic functionality going forward.

"That's why I've made the painful and difficult decision to cancel the remaining shows on our 2023 North American leg."

Rocha stressed that he hated canceling shows and disappointing fans, writing that he had "the ultimate gratitude and respect" for the band's supporters. He went on to thank his bandmates as well as everyone involved in the making of the tour.

"All my love and respect," he wrote. "I hope to see you very soon."