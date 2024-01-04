×
Tags: rage against the machine | split up | brad wilk

Rage Against the Machine Splits Up for Third Time

By    |   Thursday, 04 January 2024 12:36 PM EST

The band Rage Against the Machine has split up for the third time, said Brad Wilk, the band's drummer.

Wilk made the announcement while addressing a series of canceled dates that formed part of the band's Public Service Announcement reunion tour. 

"I know a lot of people are waiting for us to announce new tour dates for all the canceled RATM shows," he wrote Wednesday in a statement on Instagram. 

"I don't want to string people or myself along any further. So while there has been some communication that this may be happening in the future … I want to let you know that RATM (Tim, Zack, Tom and I) will not be touring or playing live again. I'm sorry for those of you who have been waiting for this to happen. I really wish it was."

Rage Against the Machine, comprised of frontman Zack de la Rocha, bassist Tim Commerford, guitarist Tom Morello, and Wilk, formed in the early 1990s. Although initially regarded as too heavy for mainstream, their reactionary, politically charged music soon elevated them to success.

But in 2000, Rocha left the band, saying in a statement that his reason was because "our decision-making process has completely failed," NBC News noted. 

The remaining members went on to establish the band Audioslave, featuring Chris Cornell on vocals. He left in 2007 and, that same year, Rage Against the Machine reunited to headline Coachella.

The band proceeded to tour for the next few years, until 2011, when it performed its final show as L.A. Rising, signaling its second breakup.

In 2020, the band reunited for its Public Service Announcement tour, but COVID-19 forced the members to postpone. The band picked it back up in 2022, but on the second tour date, Rocha ruptured his Achilles tendon, eventually prompting the band to cancel its remaining tour dates.

Zoe Papadakis | editorial.papadakis@newsmax.com

Zoe Papadakis is a Newsmax writer based in South Africa with two decades of experience specializing in media and entertainment. She has been in the news industry as a reporter, writer and editor for newspapers, magazine and websites.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Thursday, 04 January 2024 12:36 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

