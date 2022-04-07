Rae Allen, Tony Award-Winning Actress and 'The Sopranos' Star, Dies at 95

Tony award-winning actress Rae Allen, known for her role in "The Sopranos," has died at 95.

The star's representative, Kyle Fritz, confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter that she died Wednesday.

"I had the pleasure of representing Rae Allen for over 20 years," he said. "She [was] one the most gifted actresses I have ever had the pleasure of working with. I will be forever grateful to have been a part of her incredible journey."

Born in Brooklyn in 1926, Allen trained as a performer at HB Studio in Greenwich Village and graduated from the American Academy of Dramatic Arts in 1947. She began her career in theater, notably portraying reporter Gloria Thorpe in the 1955 Broadway production "Damn Yankees," according to the Reporter.

Three years later she played the same role in the Oscar-nominated film adaptation. This paved the way for Allen's success. She landed roles in TV series such as "The Untouchables" and "Profiles in Courage" before making her way to the big screen in "The Tiger Makes Out," "Where’s Poppa?" and "Taking Off."

In 1971 Allen won a Tony Award for best actress in the Broadway production "Miss Reardon Drinks a Little."

Over the course of her decades-long career, Allen would go on to star in dozens of other films, theater productions and TV shows. She appeared in "A League of Their Own," as well as in "Seinfeld" as Mrs. Sokol, and played the character of Aunt Quintina Blundetto in "The Sopranos."

Later credits included "NYPD Blue," "Grey’s Anatomy," "Reign Over Me" with Adam Sandler, and the comedy series "Vampire Mob." She also featured in Broadway shows "Oliver!" "Fiddler on the Roof," and "On a Clear Day You Can See Forever."

The actress is survived by her nieces Laura and Betty Cosgrove, her adopted family, and close friends April Webster and Lisa Ann Gold, as reported by Deadline.