Radio Host Dies While Presenting His Breakfast Show

A radio host from Suffolk, England, died from a suspected heart attack while he was presenting his morning show at a local station.

The incident took place Monday morning while 55-year-old Tim Gough was presenting his breakfast show for GenX Radio Suffolk, Daily Mail reported. About an hour into his show, a song abruptly stopped playing midway, the outlet noted. Minutes later the music resumed but Gough's voice was notably absent from the show. The station later confirmed he had died.

"It is with the heaviest of hearts that I have to inform you, our dear friend and breakfast host Tim Gough passed away this morning whilst presenting his program," GenX Radio Suffolk confirmed in a statement. “Our love to his family, son, sister, brother and mum. Tim was doing what he loved."

Gough spent much of his life in Suffolk and began his broadcasting career in 1986 for a local station. He went on to be a presenter on various local and national stations before retiring. He marked his return to radio as a presenter for GenX Radio Suffolk's breakfast show, BBC noted.

James Hazell, managing director of GenX Radio Suffolk, described Gough "as a hugely experienced and highly talented broadcaster with an army of fans for his daily program."

"Tim has been on the radio since the ’80s and had come out of radio retirement to fully involve himself in our project from the beginning, to bring local commercial radio back to his beloved Suffolk and was hugely excited for our ... launch at the end of the month," he said, according to East Anglican Daily Times. "To know Tim personally, as I did very closely for over 30 years, was to know a warm, caring, fun guy who myself and my family loved dearly. We are heartbroken by the news."

Hazell added: "I know his family is enormously comforted by the hundreds of loving messages that have been received and have asked for privacy at this devastating time."

The broadcaster is survived by his mother, brother, sister and son.

