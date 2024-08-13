WATCH TV LIVE

Rachael Lillis, Who Voiced 'Pokémon' Characters, Dies at 55

Tuesday, 13 August 2024 12:37 PM EDT

Rachael Lillis, who lent her voice to several characters in the "Pokémon" films and series, has died at age 55.

The voice actor, who was diagnosed with breast cancer in May, died Saturday, Variety reported. The news was confirmed by her "Pokémon" co-star Veronica Taylor, who voiced the lead character Ash Ketchum, in a statement on X Monday morning.

"It is with a very heavy heart that I share the news of the passing of Rachael Lillis on Saturday evening, 10 August 2024," Taylor wrote, describing her co-star as "an extraordinary talent, a bright light that shone through her voice whether speaking or singing."

"She will be forever remembered for the many animated roles she played, with her iconic performances as 'Pokemon's' Misty and Jessie being the most beloved," Taylor continued.

"Rachael was so thankful for all the generous love and support that was given to her as she battled cancer. It truly made a positive difference. Her family also wishes to thank you as they take this time to grieve privately. A memorial is being planned for a future date."

Lillis started her voice acting career in the 1990s, lending her talents to numerous TV shows, anime, and video games through the late 2010s.

She is best known for voicing Misty in the original "Pokémon" series from 1998, where she became a fan favorite alongside Ash, Pikachu, and Brock. Lillis also voiced Jessie from "Team Rocket," pairing with James and their talking Meowth.

Additionally, Lillis voiced the iconic Jigglypuff in Nintendo's "Super Smash Brothers" series and also portrayed Goldeen. Her roles extended to various Pokémon films, including "Pokémon: The First Movie" and its sequels, where she brought characters like Misty and Jessie to life.

"We all know Rachael Lillis from the many wonderful roles she played. She filled our Saturday mornings and before/after school hours with her beautiful voice, her terrific comic timing, and her remarkable acting skills," Taylor wrote, adding that Lillis was not just a colleague but a friend. 

"She had unlimited kindness and compassion, even until the very end," she continued. "She had a great sense of humor, was wonderful to be with, incredibly intelligent, and had such a memory.

"She worked hard and cared deeply. I am not sure how this very dark void will be filled now that her light no longer shines in it."

"Like the shooting stars in the Perseids, Rachael was a magnificent wonder and truly special. She burned bright and vanished too soon. She will live on in our memories for eternity," Taylor wrote.

Tuesday, 13 August 2024 12:37 PM
