Quentin Tarantino's Godson, Hudson Madsen, Dead at 26

Quentin Tarantino's godson, Hudson Madsen, who is the son of actor and producer Michael Madsen, has died at 26.

A spokeswoman for the Department of the Medical Examiner in Honolulu confirmed the news, saying that his death was an apparent suicide.

"I can confirm Hudson Lee Madsen, 26, died by a gunshot wound to the head in a suspected suicide on the island of Oahu," the spokeswoman told The Sun.

"We are heartbroken and overwhelmed with grief and pain at the loss of Hudson," a representative for Michael said on behalf of the family in a statement to Today. "His memory and light will be remembered by all who knew and loved him. We ask for privacy and respect during this difficult time."

Hudson lived in Wahiawa, Hawaii, with his wife Carlie who, according to the Daily Mail, underwent surgery days earlier to remove a tumor from one of her breasts.

"I just want to give a shout-out to my amazing husband!' she wrote in an Instagram post that no longer appears on the platform, the outlet noted.

"Yesterday I had surgery to remove a tumor from one of my breasts and he was and has been so patient throughout this whole process! We were at the hospital for about 7 hours yesterday and while I was in surgery he went to target and got me flowers, comfy pajamas, my favorite candy and a card! He's also been amazing in helping with my recovery and I'm just so thankful!"

Hudson was one of three children shared by Michael, 64, and his wife, DeAnna Madsen, 61. Michael also has three other children from previous relationships. Michael and Tarantino have worked together on several films including "Reservoir Dogs" and "Kill Bill Vol.1" and "Kill Bill Vol. 2." Michael.

If you or someone you know is struggling with mental health problems, these organizations are here to provide support: National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, www.suicidepreventionlifeline.org, 1-800-273-TALK; Crisis Text Line, www.crisistextline.org, Text HOME to 741741.