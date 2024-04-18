WATCH TV LIVE

Quentin Tarantino Scraps Plans for Final Film

By    |   Thursday, 18 April 2024 11:52 AM EDT

Quentin Tarantino decided to step away from "The Movie Critic," which was set to be his 10th and final film, according to a report.

Citing sources close to the situation, Deadline reported that Tarantino dropped the film for no reason other than simply changing his mind about pursuing the project. 

Brad Pitt was reportedly slated for the leading role, which would have marked their third collaboration after successful partnerships in "Inglourious Basterds" and "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood."

Rumors had also circulated about potential involvement from various other actors who had starred in Tarantino's previous films, with Sony set to produce, having successfully handled his last project.

However, changes to the script resulted in a delay in production. Ultimately, Tarantino decided against making "The Movie Critic" his final cinematic work, Deadline noted.

Tarantino in 2021 revealed his plans to retire from filmmaking during an appearance on "Real Time with Bill Maher.

The talk show host, clearly stunned by the revelation, was quick to point out that Tarantino was "too young to quit" and was "at the top" of his game.

"That's why I want to quit," Tarantino said at the time. "Because I know film history and from here on in, directors do not get better."

Maher went on to state that both of them had begun their careers at around the same time and yet he had no plans to retire. Tarantino remained adamant.

"I don't have a reason that I would want to say out loud that's going to win any argument in the court of public opinion or Supreme Court or anything like that," he said. "At the same time, working for 30 years doing as many movies as I've done is not as many as other people but that's a long career. That's a really long career. And I've given it everything I have."

Zoe Papadakis

Zoe Papadakis is a Newsmax writer based in South Africa with two decades of experience specializing in media and entertainment. She has been in the news industry as a reporter, writer and editor for newspapers, magazine and websites.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


