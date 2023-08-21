'Fat Bottomed Girls' Dropped From Queen's 'Greatest Hits'

Queen's racy song "Fat Bottomed Girl" has been excluded from the new release of "Greatest Hits."

Recognized as the top-selling album of all time in the U.K., the collection of Queen's works is currently accessible on the Yoto audio platform for children. According to a statement, listeners have the opportunity to "rock out" to 16 of the band's classic tracks, according to Billboard.

"It's the ideal introduction to the music of Queen for young music lovers and the perfect soundtrack to kitchen dance parties, road trip singalongs, bedtime air guitar sessions … and much much more," a description of the record reads, according to NME.

However, "Fat Bottomed Girls," is notably absent from the track list.

An accompanying blurb to "Greatest Hits" does warn that "the lyrics in some of these songs contain adult themes, including occasional references to violence and drugs."

The songs that appear on the album are original and unedited recordings, and the blurb advises parental discretion.

Queen debuted "Fat Bottomed Girls" in 1978, as a double A-side along with "Bicycle Race," which playfully mentions bike-riding "fat bottomed girls." This latter song is also part of the Yoto edition of Queen's acclaimed compilation album, "Greatest Hits."

"Fat Bottomed Girls" however, does not make it onto the Yoto cut, likely due to its adult-themed lyrics.

"Left alone with big fat Fanny/ She was such a naughty nanny/ Big woman, you made a bad boy out of me," sings Freddie Mercury.

Meanwhile, a new exhibition dedicated to Mercury has opened in London. The exhibit showcases belongings that belonged to the former lead singer of Queen.

Displayed at Sotheby's, the collection comprises handwritten lyrics, personal Polaroid photographs as well as a handwritten draft of Queen's famous song "Bohemian Rhapsody" from 1975, notebooks with guest lists and dinner plans, and outfits he wore during his performances.