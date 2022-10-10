Sarah Ferguson Shares Update on Queen's Beloved Corgis

Sarah Ferguson shared an update on how Queen Elizabeth II's two corgis are settling in after the monarch's death.

The Duchess of York and her ex-husband, Prince Andrew, brought home the dogs, Muick and Sandy, after Queen Elizabeth II died at age 96 on Sept. 8. The former couple resides together at Royal Lodge near Windsor Castle, where they also own five Norfolk terriers, and it seems as if the two corgis are settling in just fine.

Speaking with the Telegraph, Ferguson said it was a "big honor" to have taken in the queen's dogs, which she called "national treasures" and said they had "been taught well."

"They all balance out," the duchess told the newspaper. "The carpet moves as I move but I've got used to it now."

Andrew gifted Queen Elizabeth with Muick, and a corgi, Fergus, while the late monarch was living at Windsor during COVID-19 lockdown in 2021. The gift was intended to cheer her up after her husband Prince Philip was hospitalized. A month later, the Duke of Edinburgh passed away at age 99. The following May, Fergus died. Andrew then gave the queen another corgi puppy, Sandy, which bonded with Muick.

The queen was a known Corgi lover and had been breeding the dogs since she was 18, when she was gifted with her first pet, Susan. The corgi heritage dates to 1933, when Queen Elizabeth's father George VI introduced a pet corgi, Dookie, into the royal family.

Queen Elizabeth would replace each dog after it died, but stopped breeding after her last litter of puppies in 2003. Each death hit her "extremely hard," the Daily Mail previously reported.

Annie Leibovitz, who photographed the queen with her pets in 2016, wrote on Twitter that "the queen went out walking with her dogs every day. ... The queen grew up with corgis, fearless little dogs bred for herding cattle."