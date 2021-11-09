'Quantum Leap' Star Dean Stockwell Dead at 85

Dean Stockwell, known for his roles in TV's "Quantum Leap" and David Lynch's neo-noir mystery thriller "Blue Velvet," has died at 85.

A rep confirmed to Deadline that the Oscar- and Emmy-nominated actor died peacefully at home of natural causes in the early hours of Nov. 7.

Born in North Holywood in 1936, Stockwell made his Broadway debut at age 7. This launched his career as a child star, landing him roles alongside Frank Sinatra and Gene Kelly in "Anchors Aweigh" and Errol Flynn in "Kim" and earning him a Golden Globe Award for his performance in "A Gentleman’s Agreement."

Speaking with HollywoodChicago.com in 2013 about his child star years, Stockwell said he treated his work professionally and did not find himself in any "weird" situations.

"When I worked — and I did many, many, many films as a child — I knew what the business was, intuitively and instinctively, and I acted as a pro," he said.

Stockwell returned to Broadway as a young adult but later gave serious thought to leaving Hollywood and switching careers to real estate. That changed when he was cast in the 1984 film "Paris, Texas," which paved the way for a decades-long career in film with credits including "Blue Velvet," "Dune," and "Married to the Mob," which earned him an Academy Award nomination.

Stockwell also focused his attention on TV, which is where he delivered possibly one of his most notable performances — as Admiral Al Calavicci opposite Scott Bakula in the sci-fi series "Quantum Leap." For this role, Stockwell received four Emmy nominations and a Golden Globe award. From there, Stockwell went on to appear in various shows including "Battlestar Galactica," "JAG," and "NCIS: New Orleans," among others, before retiring in 2015.

Stockwell is survived by his wife, Joy Stockwell, and their two children, Austin Stockwell and Sophie Stockwell.