Ozzy Osbourne Wants to Record Album, Tour Again

Ozzy Osbourne is determined not to let his health issues slow him down.

The iconic rocker, 74, has undergone a series of spinal surgeries related to injuries sustained in a quad biking accident in 2003, which was worsened after he suffered a fall in 2019 at his home.

Osbourne, now recovering from his fourth surgery, is pondering the future, saying he hopes to release one more album and then return to touring.

"I've had all the surgery now, thank God," Osbourne told Metal Hammer in a new interview. "I'm feeling OK — it was just dragging on. I thought I'd be back on my feet months ago, I just couldn't get used to this mode of living, constantly having something wrong. I can't walk properly yet, but I'm not in any pain any more and the surgery on my spine went great."

Osbourne then shared his career plans.

"I'm getting myself fit," he said. "I've done two albums fairly recently [2020's "Ordinary Man" and 2022's "Patient Number 9," both produced by Andrew Watt], but I want to do one more album and then go back on the road."

Osbourne went on to explain that he has a studio in his home in England and hoped to reunite with Watt for future music projects.

"I'm just starting to work on it now, and we'll be recording in the early part of next year," he said. "I want to take my time with this one."

Earlier this month, the Black Sabbath frontman confirmed during "The Osbournes Podcast" that his upcoming surgery would be his last.

"Tomorrow I have my final surgery on my neck," he said, according to People at the time. "Which it is gonna be the final surgery, because I can't do it anymore. Regardless of the way it ends up after tomorrow, I'm not doing it anymore. I can't."