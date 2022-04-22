Report: 'Being Mortal' Production Suspended After Bill Murray Accused of Inappropriate Behavior

Bill Murray has been accused of "inappropriate behavior" and production for his upcoming film "Being Mortal" has subsequently been suspended while an investigation takes place, according to Deadline.

The complaint was filed last week, and on Monday production was halted but by Thursday the Searchlight film was ceased indefinitely. Cast and crew were informed of the decision in a letter sent out by the studio.

"After reviewing the circumstances, it has been decided that production cannot continue at this time," the letter cited by the New York Post read. "We are truly grateful to all of you for everything you've put into this project."

Sources told Deadline that Aziz Ansari, who is starring, writing, and making his directorial debut on the film, and co-star Seth Rogen, are not part of the complaint.

The outlet noted that it is currently not known at what capacity Murray will remain involved in the project amid investigations. Principal photography, which began on March 28, was halfway through when production was halted. The initial plan was to release the film in 2023, and it is unknown how the suspension will affect the release date.

In a 2021 appearance on the "Asian Enough" podcast, Lucy Liu spoke out against Murray, her former "Charlie's Angels" co-star, saying that he displayed "unacceptable behavior" on the set of the 2000 film.

The dispute followed a rehearsal performance that Murray could not attend due to a family gathering, according to Los Angeles Times.

Liu explained that the team had decided to rework a scene, but when Murray returned to work, he began to "hurl insults" while they were doing the revised scene. Liu did not get into specific details about how or why things escalated but said she eventually realized he was speaking directly at her.

"Some of the language was inexcusable and unacceptable, and I was not going to just sit there and take it," she said. "So, yes, I stood up for myself, and I don't regret it. Because no matter how low on the totem pole you may be or wherever you came from, there's no need to condescend or to put other people down. And I would not stand down, and nor should I have."

Murray spoke of the incident to The Times of London in 2009.

"Look, I will dismiss you completely if you are unprofessional and working with me," he said, according to Deadline. "When our relationship is professional, and you're not getting that done, forget it."