Man Arrested Serving Taylor Swift Legal Papers at Travis Kelce's Home

A process server was taken into custody outside the Leawood, Kansas, residence of Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce on Sept. 15 after allegedly attempting to serve deposition papers to singer Taylor Swift on behalf of actor and director Justin Baldoni's legal team.

Authorities identified the man as Justin Lee Fisher, 48. Police suspect Fisher entered the gated property by jumping a fence into Kelce's private neighborhood, People reported. The arrest occurred in the early morning hours while Kelce and Swift, both 35, were believed to be inside the home. According to the report, Fisher was charged with "jumping the fence onto a private residence in a private neighborhood."

A one-page police report confirming the arrest contained little detail beyond the charge and included a restriction notice limiting the report's public dissemination, Star magazine first reported.

The attempted service of papers relates to Baldoni's ongoing legal dispute with actor Blake Lively. Lively filed suit in December 2023 against Baldoni, her "It Ends With Us" co-star and director, along with his production company Wayfarer Studios, its publicist, and crisis communications staff. The complaint alleges sexual harassment and retaliation, claims that Baldoni and his colleagues deny.

Baldoni's attorneys had sought to question Swift as part of the case. On Sept. 11, attorney Bryan Freedman told U.S. District Judge Lewis J. Liman that Swift had agreed to a deposition but could not appear until Oct. 20 because of existing professional commitments. Freedman requested an extension of the Sept. 30 discovery deadline to accommodate the timing.

Judge Liman denied Baldoni's request but granted Lively's legal team an extension until Oct. 10. Swift's attorney rejected Baldoni's claim, saying she never agreed to a deposition and only noted she might be available in late October if required.

"My client did not agree to a deposition, but if she is forced into a deposition, we advised (after first hearing about the deposition just three days ago) that her schedule would accommodate the time required during the week of October 20 if the parties were able to work out their disputes. We take no role in those disputes," the attorney wrote.

Swift's name first appeared in filings when Baldoni lodged a $400 million countersuit against Lively and her husband Ryan Reynolds, alleging defamation and extortion. That case was dismissed in June. Baldoni alleged that during a meeting at Lively and Reynolds' New York residence, Swift and Reynolds pressured him to accept script revisions.

Baldoni's legal team issued a subpoena to Swift in May, but later withdrew it. At the time, Swift's representatives criticized the move, noting she had no role in the production and did not see the film until after its release.