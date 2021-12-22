Priyanka Chopra Explains Last Name 'Jonas' Dropped From Social Media Account

Priyanka Chopra has explained the real reason why she chose to remove the name Jonas from her profile name on social media.

The actress added "Jonas" to her name on Instagram and Twitter in 2018, when she married pop singer and actor Nick Jonas, but last month rumors emerged that the pair had broken up when she dropped the "Jonas" part of her name from her social media accounts.

Chopra dismissed the speculation while explaining her decision in an interview with the Times of India.

"I don’t know! I wanted the username to match my Twitter, I guess," she said, according to the Independent. "I just find it really amusing that everything becomes such a huge deal to people!" she added. "It’s social media, guys. Just chill out!"

Earlier this year, Chopra opened up about how her husband had changed her for the better, saying that she was "calmer in life."

"Earlier I would bite people's heads off. If I get p****d off now, I'm a little calmer," she told the Times of India at the time. "My husband is a bit calmer and he finds solutions. He's a diplomat. Whereas, I'm just like a mirchi. If I go off, I go off."

Chopra went on to say that she had learned a lot from Jonas as a professional.

"He's an amazingly talented, creative person and we bounce a lot of our work off of each other," she said. "His ideas with me, my ideas with him, and then we develop things together. So having a creative partnership is amazing."

Chopra likened her marriage to that of her parents, who were both doctors and who would often check in with each other about their work.

"They would both say, 'Oh, I'm planning on doing this. What about you, what do you think about that?'" she said. "I find that fascinating. I'm so grateful that I married somebody in my profession and who understands the creative ideas that I have. That’s really wonderful to have."