'Prison Break' Star Callies: Co-Star 'Spit in My Face'

"Prison Break" star Sarah Wayne Callies is opening up about a difficult point in her career, particularly the "rampant misogyny" she said she faced on the set of the hit show.

Reflecting on her experience during an appearance on the "Broad Ideas" podcast with Rachel Bilson and Olivia Allen, Callies said it was difficult to go back and relive the experience for her rewatch podcast, "Prison Breaking."

"I couldn't get beyond the parts that were toxic and painful," she said, according to Entertainment Weekly.

Callies shared a story from the series to illustrate her point.

"I've had an actor on that show spit in my face," she said. And I was like 'Holy [expletive]' We will get there on the podcast, we will talk about it someday."

The actor alluded to the act of disrespect being a repeat occurrence, saying, "There were things, like, I would go home some nights and have to spend an hour talking my husband out of going to hospitalize somebody."

"Some of the guys were great and some of them were totally gentlemen, but when you go from zero to 60, from 'Nobody knows who I am' to 'I'm on the carpet of award shows' — what's that thing they say, that like, 'Any fool can handle adversity, you want to test a man's mettle, give him success'?" she added.

Callies said her experience on "Prison Break" wasn't completely negative.

"So much of it was also great and [I] made lifelong friends and all the things," she said. "But I wasn't ready to look at it… for exactly that reason: because I didn't want it to send me into a spiral of like 'What did I let them do to me?' 'What did I let them say to me?' 'What did I put up with?' 'What did I not report?'"

Callies played Dr. Sara Tancredi on the Fox drama, helping Michael (Wentworth Miller) escape with his brother Lincoln (Dominic Purcell). She left after the second season but returned for the fourth season and the 2017 revival.

After "Prison Break," Callies starred in "The Walking Dead," "Colony," "Council of Dads," and "The Company You Keep." She also directed two episodes of "Fire Country."