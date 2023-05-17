Lisa Marie Presley's Daughter Reaches Estate Settlement

Lisa Marie Presley's family have reached a settlement in the battle over her trust.

Legal counsel for the late singer's mother Priscilla Presley and daughter Riley Keough reached a settlement at a Los Angeles courthouse Tuesday, People reported.

The publication noted Riley Keough's side is set to submit a settlement request under seal for both the Promenade and a life insurance trust.

"They have reached a settlement. Families are happy," Ronson Shamoun, Priscilla Presley's lawyer, said. "Everyone is happy. Unified and together and excited for the future."

Riley Keough's attorney, Justin Gold, added his client "would not have agreed to the settlement if she was not happy with it."

Lisa Marie Presley, the only child of Elvis Presley and his ex-wife Priscilla Presley, died at a California hospital at age 54 on Jan. 12 after paramedics answered a 911 call reporting a woman in cardiac arrest.

Soon after, Priscilla Presley rushed to court to dispute the validity of a 2016 amendment to Lisa Marie Presley's living trust that removed Priscilla Presley and a former business manager as trustees and replaced them with Lisa Marie Presley's two oldest children, Riley Keough and Benjamin Keough, if she died or became incapacitated. Benjamin Keough died in 2020.

As People noted, Lisa Marie Presley's trust encompasses the Graceland mansion and a 15% stake in Elvis Presley Enterprises (EPE), which together brought in a reported $110 million in 2022.

Priscilla Presley argued there were several issues that bring the living trust amendment's authenticity into doubt, including failure to notify Priscilla Presley of the change as required, a misspelling of Priscilla Presley's name in a document supposedly signed by her daughter, an atypical signature from Lisa Marie Presley, and a lack of a witness or notarization.

A source speaking on the condition of anonymity to RadarOnline previously stated Riley Keough was upset with the actions of her "cruel" grandmother and that family friend, actor John Travolta had intervened to help them overcome their feud.