Priscilla Presley Recalls Lisa Marie Presley's Final Days

Priscilla Presley said she knew "there was something not right" with her daughter Lisa Marie Presley in the days leading up to her death on Jan. 12.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter published Wednesday, Priscilla Presley said Lisa Marie Presley had been feeling unwell while they were attending a Golden Globes after-party on Jan. 10 to celebrate Austin Butler's win for his performance in Baz Luhrmann's film "Elvis"

"We had just gotten there, you go down all these stairs," Priscilla Presley said, adding that she remembered sharing a laugh with her daughter after tripping in her high heels.

"We hadn't even had a drink yet. She goes, 'Oh my God, Mom, you can't even have a drink.' ... It was fun, a fun memory. Then we sat down and ordered drinks, and she says, 'Mom, my stomach hurts really bad.' We immediately got up and left."

Two days later, Priscilla Presley said she received a call from Lisa Marie Presley's ex-husband, Danny Keough, saying she had been admitted to the hospital.

"I got right in the car, but she was already gone," Priscilla Presley said, adding, "I still can't believe it. I don't wish this on any mother."

Lisa Marie Presley died at age 54, hours after she was hospitalized. Last month, CNN obtained a medical examiner's report revealing that her death resulted from a bowel obstruction, a complication from a past weight-loss surgery.

Weeks later, Priscilla Presley submitted a petition challenging a 2016 alteration to Lisa Marie Presley's will, the New York Post reported. The amendment had removed Priscilla Presley as co-trustee and appointed her granddaughter, Riley Keough, and grandson, Benjamin Keough, to take over the role. Benjamin Keough died in 2020 from suicide.

Priscilla Presley and Riley Keough, who became the sole heir to her mother's estate, later came to a resolution regarding Priscilla Presley's petition in May.

Speculation has since emerged that there is a feud between the pair, but Priscilla Presley dismissed the notion in her interview with The Hollywood Reporter, saying that they were on "good terms."

"Riley is now the executor, which should be right, obviously, being her daughter," she said, adding that she and Riley Keough "were never not on good terms" and that "I'm there for her. She knows that. She wants me there for her to help her."