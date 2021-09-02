Priscilla Presley Says She Was Insecure Being Married to Elvis

Priscilla Presley is getting candid about her marriage to Elvis.

Theirs was an iconic love story but it did come with its own set of challenges and in an interview with People, Priscilla admitted this fueled her insecurities.

"My God, I had to learn everything," she explained about living with a music legend who was constantly receiving attention from female fans. "Women gravitated to him, so I would be nervous when he had to go places alone. I would even go with him to get his teeth cleaned! I always had an eye on him because everyone in the world was after him."

Priscilla also admitted that Elvis had a temper that could easily flare-up.

"If he saw somebody he didn't like on the TV, he'd get his gun out and blow it up," she said. "Then he would tell his daddy to go get another TV."

Although theirs was at times a tumultuous marriage, there were also good times, Priscilla added, recalling how she knew immediately that she "had to keep" Elvis after they met. She was 14 at the time and Elvis was in his mid-20s and serving in the U.S. Army in Germany.

"I wanted to go places with him. I would cry if I couldn't be around him," Priscilla said.

Priscilla moved in with Elvis in 1963, when he returned to the U.S. They married in 1967 and had a "good life" together.

"I was always ready to greet him at the door and pamper him," says Priscilla. "I loved taking care of Elvis very much. I loved tending to him. I loved feeding him," Priscilla said. "We would baby talk, because you have to have your own language when you have that many people around. It was a good life. It was different, but it was ours."

Shortly after their wedding, Priscilla and Elvis welcomed their daughter Lisa Marie Presley into the world. It was not long after that the cracks in their marriage began to show. By 1973 they were divorced.

In an interview recently unearthed by the Express, Elvis' father, Vernon, said he believed one of the reasons why things fell apart was because Elvis "realized after the wedding that he didn't really want to be married."

"When he was traveling, it wasn't practical for Priscilla to go along all the time, especially after Lisa was born. These separations put a strain on their relationship," he continued, adding that Priscilla was a "tender and loving girl" but in the end it was not enough to keep them together.

Looking back, Priscilla said that, despite the ups and downs, she cherished the "great times" she had with Elvis.

"As you grow up, there are always fears and insecurities," she added. "But as you get older you understand it all."

