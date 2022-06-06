Priscilla Presley: Elvis Impersonator Ban in Vegas 'Has Nothing to Do With Me'

Priscilla Presley has dismissed rumors tying her to a decision made by Authentic Brands Group (ABG) to seek licensing agreements with chapels wanting to use Elvis Presley's name and likeness for unauthorized events.

Last week a number of chapels received letters from the corporation informing them of the requirements of the licensing agreement and threatening to take legal action against them if demands were not met. When asked to comment on the situation by TMZ, Presley said she had not heard about the situation and had "no idea" Elvis' name may be stripped from weddings in the city.

"That has nothing to do with me," she explained in a video shared by the publication.

According to the Las Vegas Review-Journal, which cited company documents, ABG intends to stop the unauthorized use of "Elvis Presley's name, likeness, voice image, and other elements of Elvis Presley's persona in advertisements, merchandise, and otherwise."

ABG specifies "Elvis, Elvis Presley and The King of Rock and Roll" as its protected trademarks, the outlet noted.

"As the guardians of the Elvis Presley estate, it is our responsibility to safeguard his legacy," ABG said in a statement to CNN. "This includes ensuring that all products, services, and advertisements utilizing Elvis' name, image, or likeness are officially licensed by Elvis Presley Enterprises … the estate has strong relationships with official Elvis tribute artists, fan clubs, and festivals, as well as a robust global network of licensed merchandise partners. There is no intention to shut down chapels that offer Elvis packages in Las Vegas."

Melody Willis-Williams, president of Vegas Weddings and Viva Las Vegas Weddings, said that the requirement could be "very damaging to our industry."

"Most of us are small businesses, and we're up against a superpower with a lot of money. It could kill us in lawyer fees to fight this," she told the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

"Elvis weddings are synonymous with Las Vegas," Williams continued. "We keep Elvis alive."