Prince Charles 'Still Fuming' Over Harry and Meghan's Interview

It is unlikely that Prince Charles and Prince Harry will be making amends anytime soon.

Things between the two have been strained ever since Harry and Meghan Markle stepped away from their royal duties in 2020. Their tell-all interview with Oprah only added fuel to the fire, and Charles reportedly is not ready to forgive his son.

"Charles is still fuming about Harry throwing shade at him and the royal family in the big interview and won’t let it drop," a source told US Weekly in its latest edition. "But to be honest, Harry didn’t go running back to Charles begging for forgiveness either. He still hasn’t forgiven his father for his lack of effort and support after he and Meghan decided to move."

Harry and Prince William appear to have put their differences aside. The pair were spotted chatting at Prince Philip’s funeral on April 17 but the only communication Harry and Charles had was a three-way talk with William. They did not have any "one-on-one" chats, sources previously revealed to Page Six.

US Weekly's insider explained that Harry only went back to the U.K. to see Queen Elizabeth II and pay his respects at the funeral. He left several days later, before the queen's 95th birthday, to be with Meghan, who is pregnant. Harry was reportedly on "a tight schedule" and barely saw Charles.

"Unfortunately, Harry and Charles didn’t resolve their differences when Harry returned to the U.K.," the source said. "They barely communicated. There definitely continues to be a huge wedge between the two."

During his Oprah interview, Harry claimed his father had stopped taking his calls when he was discussing his decision to quit as a working royal. He said there was "a lot of hurt that's happened" since then but added that he would "always love" Charles and would continue to try and make amends. However, the source said a reconciliation was unlikely.

"To put it bluntly, it’s unlikely that we’ll be seeing Harry and Charles making amends anytime soon," the insider said.

Instead, the Prince of Wales has a new vision that does not involve Harry.

"Charles is working toward a new slimmed-down monarchy and is freezing Harry out," the source continued. "He’s actually already out," the source says. "After the damage Harry has caused the family, he firmly believes that his son doesn’t deserve the privilege of being a royal."

Related Stories: