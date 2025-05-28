South African Actor Presley Chweneyagae, Star of 'Tsotsi,' Dies at 40

South African actor Presley Chweneyagae, best known for his leading role in the Oscar-winning film "Tsotsi," died at age 40.

Chweneyagae's long-time agency MLA confirmed the news Tuesday in a statement.

"It is with profound sadness that we confirm the untimely passing of one of South Africa's most gifted and beloved actors," the statement read, according to The Hollywood Reporter. No details or cause of death were provided.

The South African government also announced Chweneyagae's death on X.

"The nation mourns the loss of a gifted storyteller whose talent lit up our screens and hearts," the post read. "Your legacy will live on through the powerful stories you told."

Born on Oct. 19, 1984, in Mafikeng, South Africa, Chweneyagae began acting at the age of 10 through formal classes, The Hollywood Reporter noted.

His breakout came in 2005 when he landed the lead role in Gavin Hood's crime drama "Tsotsi." Set in a Johannesburg township, the film follows Chweneyagae's character, a young gangster named David (nicknamed Tsotsi), whose life is transformed after he steals a car and discovers a baby in the back seat.

"Tsotsi" received widespread critical acclaim, with praise for Chweneyagae's standout performance. The film earned nominations for a Golden Globe and an Academy Award for Best Foreign Language Film, ultimately winning the Oscar, marking the first for a South African production. The film's success established Chweneyagae as one of South Africa's most recognized actors.

In addition to film, Chweneyagae worked in South African television. He played the character Thuso ‘Cobra' Mokoena in the telenovela "The River," set in Pretoria and centered around the diamond mining industry. His role later led to a spin-off series titled "Cobrizi."

Running from 2018 to 2024, "The River" earned Chweneyagae a South African Film and Television Award in 2019. The show's success beyond South Africa boosted his recognition across other African countries through streaming platforms.

In addition to film and TV, Chweneyagae had a strong theater presence, acting in several Shakespeare productions. He also co-wrote "Relativity" with Paul Grootboom and directed the award-winning play "CELL NO 4."