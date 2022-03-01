Video of Ukraine President Zelenskyy in 'Dancing With the Stars' Goes Viral

Besides a political career, Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy also is an established actor and an impressive dancer who in 2006 won Ukraine's version of "Dancing with the Stars."

All eyes have been on the Ukrainian leader amid Russia's invasion but in recent days he has also made headlines and gone viral on social media for other reasons — most recently being his time on "DWTS."

Video footage that has surfaced showing Zelenskyy competing in the show went viral during the weekend. One montage video shows the nimble-footed Ukrainian president and partner Olena Shoptenk dancing their way through a series of numbers including one in which they are blindfolded and mentally calculating their steps.

It was not long before social media became flooded with messages of admiration and support.

"He can dance, he can act, he can lead a country, he can stand in defiance against Russian forces. Not only is he incredibly talented, but he's also one of the most courageous leaders on the planet," one Twitter user wrote.

"It’s difficult to reconcile that this is the same man," another Twitter user wrote in a post that included a photo of Zelenskyy in military gear. "Over the last 48 hours, I believe most of us have found a new favorite foreign leader. Praying he and his country will survive."

"A dancer who also just happens to have a law degree from the Kyiv National Economic University. Who now is a President turned hero for staying in Ukraine to fight for his country!" a third user added.

The emergence of the video comes days after "Paddington" actor Hugh Bonneville revealed that Zelenskyy voiced the title character of Paddington Bear in the Ukrainian-dubbed versions of 2014’s "Paddington" and its 2017 sequel "Paddington 2." Bonneville shared the news, which was later confirmed by the franchise's producers at StudioCanal.

"Until today I had no idea who provided the voice of @paddingtonbear in Ukraine," Bonneville, who played the bear’s "stepfather" Henry Brown in the films, tweeted. "Speaking for myself, thank you, President Zelenskiy."

Prior to entering politics, Zelenskyy was an established actor who appeared in various movies and TV shows. One of his most memorable roles is of a school teacher-turned-president in the TV satire "Servant of the People," according to Deadline.

He also had roles in "The Three Musketeers" (2005) and "Corporal vs. Napoleon" (2012).