Alabama Boy Becomes World's Most Premature Baby to Survive

An Alabama boy born at just 21 weeks of pregnancy became the world's earliest premature baby to survive.

Guinness World Records and UAB Hospital announced on Wednesday that Curtis Means had set the record after being born 132 days premature on July 5, 2020. He weighed only 14.8 ounces at the time, according to the Associated Press. Means beat all odds and was discharged from the hospital after 275 days.

Premature babies have a greater chance of not surviving long after birth, Dr. Brian Sims explained. According to the University of Utah, a baby born before 24 weeks has less than a 50% chance at survival and is likely to have severe long-term health problems. This is why Means' story was so awe-inspiring.

"We typically advise for compassionate care in situations of such extremely preterm births," Sims said in a statement from the University of Alabama at Birmingham, which runs the hospital where Means was born, according to the Washington Examiner. "This allows the parents to hold their babies and cherish what little time they may have together."

Means' mother, Michelle Butler, recounted the day she stepped out of the hospital with her baby in her arms.

"Being able to finally take Curtis home and surprise my older children with their younger brother is a moment I will always remember," she said.

Means is in overall good health, Sims said. He still needs a feeding tube and supplemental oxygen but this is a small obstacle considering how premature he was born.

"We do not know what all the future will hold for Curtis since there is no one else like him," Sims explained. "He started writing his own story the day he was born. That story will be read and studied by many and, hopefully, will help improve care of premature infants around the world."