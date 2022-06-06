Police on Manhunt For Rapper's Suspected Killer

Georgia authorities in Rockdale County are searching for the man suspected of murdering Atlanta rapper Trouble.

The suspect, who was identified as Jamichael Jones, 33, is sought on warrants based on allegations of murder, home invasion and aggravated assault, Rockdale County Sheriff's spokesperson Jedidia Canty said Sunday, according to FOX 5 Atlanta.

The deadly shooting took place just before 3:30 a.m. at a Lake St. James Apartment complex. Deputies discovered Trouble, whose real name is Mariel Orr, lying on the floor with a gunshot wound in the chest.

"We know that there are a lot of people who are really upset right now and brokenhearted about the situation," Canty said.

It is reported that Jones forced his way into the apartment where Orr, 34, was visiting a female friend, and fired the fatal shot.

"Mr. Jamichael Jones did know the female, and it was a domestic dispute … the suspect and the victim did not know each other," Canty said. The woman, who was not identified, was not described as injured.

Resident Loki Blanchett recounted to FOX 5 the incident as he experienced it coming home to his apartment across the hall.

"They was saying, you know, they were trying to revive somebody," he recalled, saying he was in shock as he watched the scene unfold.

"To be honest with you, we don’t have that type of situation or issues that happen in this particular neighborhood, so to find out that you have a local celebrity that’s inside your residential area and this is what happens … it was like very, very traumatizing," Blanchett said.

Canty said authorities searched locations where they believed Jones may be but were unsuccessful in finding him. They currently have no further leads on his whereabouts.

Trouble released his debut mixtape in 2011 containing his hit son "Bussin," which has more than 2.7 million YouTube views, according to Deadline. In a statement, Def Jam, one of the rapper's record labels, shared condolences with Trouble's family.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with the children, loved ones, and fans of Trouble," the post read. "A true voice for his city and an inspiration to the community he proudly represented. RIP Skoob."