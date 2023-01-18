Police Horse Fired for 'Not Excelling' at His Job

A police horse has been fired after serving four years on the force for not "excelling" at his job.

As The Yorkshire Post noted, the 7-year-old Irish gelding named Tommy has routinely performed patrols with the South Yorkshire Police and is safe in traffic. He has been described by his handlers as being a "beautiful, gentle horse" with "impeccable manners" on the ground and while mounted. At issue is that he needs some "further education in discipline," which is why Tommy is now being rehomed.

In a statement announcing his sad departure from the force, officers said that Tommy is "forward going and wants to please."

"He schools well and has jumped and completed clinics; however, he needs further education in this discipline," the statement explained.

Tommy has previously undergone surgery for a condition called locking stifle, which occurs when the ligament gets hung up and cannot slip into an unlocked position, rendering it difficult to flex his hind leg forward. As a result, he has to drag the stiffened limb forward for a few steps before the ligament releases.

As police noted, the surgery was a success and the locking stifle has had "no detriment to his health and abilities."

"Tommy is for sale through no fault of his own, but due to him not excelling as a police horse, we need to find him a new home," the statement added.

Police say they intend to find Tommy a genuinely happy home where he can "excel to his full potential."

It has been reported that the South Yorkshire Police’s Mounted Section was established in the early 1900s. The horses are regulars outside of football stadiums and on game days and are also often used for crowd control such as at large-scale demonstrations.