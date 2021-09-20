NJ Police Officer Catches Baby Thrown From a Second-Floor Balcony

A Jersey City police officer has become a hero after he managed to catch a one-month-old baby that was dropped off a balcony by an unidentified man.

The incident took place on Saturday, according to USA Today. Multiple officers were gathered below the second-floor balcony during a lengthy standoff with a man who was dangling the child over the balcony railing. When he eventually let go, the infant fell into Officer Eduardo Matute's arms.

Kimberly Wallace-Scalcione, a city spokesperson, said the man who dropped the baby was arrested and is now facing charges of attempted murder, aggravated assault and endangering the welfare of a child. The child was taken to hospital as a precaution but is said to have been unharmed.

Commenting on the rescue, Jersey City Police Officers Benevolent Association President Joe Cossolini called the officers "real life super heroes."

"We are celebrating a beautiful life today instead of reading a tragic story because of the quick thinking, bravery and teamwork exhibited by all of the officers who responded today," he said, according to Daily Mail.

Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez also commended the officers for how they handled the situation.

"Feeling grateful for the efforts of the Jersey City Police Officers who performed heroically today to keep this baby safe. Thank you JCPD!" she tweeted.

Jersey City Mayor Steve Fulop posted a photo of Matute holding the infant at a nearby hospital on Instagram.

"Thankfully the baby wasn’t harmed physically. We are lucky to have the men and woman of the JCPD, as every single day I see it firsthand they rise to meet any/all challenges," he wrote.

