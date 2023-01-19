×
Tags: planters | nutmobile | driver

Drive 'Em Nuts: Planters Opens Search for Nutmobile Drivers

Frank Thomas
MLB Hall of Famer Frank Thomas poses with Mr. Peanut in front of the Planters NUTmobile during the Planters Power Hitter Event at the Skokie Playfields on Aug. 6, 2014 in Winnetka, Illinois. (Timothy Hiatt/Getty Images for Planters)

By    |   Thursday, 19 January 2023 11:35 AM EST

Planters is offering a nutty experience to adventurers eager to drive across the United States — and it's a paid position.

The classic nut company announced that it is looking to hire college graduates to drive Mr. Peanut from coast to coast in its iconic NUTmobile while "shellebrating" the communities they visit.

"If seeing the country while cruising along in a one-of-a-kind, world-famous peanut on wheels has been on your bucket list, now is your chance to make it happen!" the brand wrote in its announcement on its website.

Those who are hired for the role will participate in media interviews, and make appearances with local radio, television, and digital publications while "delighting fans across the country at local community events" and joining in on volunteer projects "to work alongside and recognize people who give back to their communities in a big way."

Candidates are required to have a "desire to travel, an appetite for adventure and proficiency in nut puns." The job comes with numerous perks, as current "peanutter" Grace shared.

Some of her highlights working with the brand include "meeting other mascots," "getting front-row tickets to [concerts]," "collaborating with creators," and traveling to a new city each week while seeing incredible landmarks such as "national parks through the eyes of a giant peanut."

"Since bringing the Planters brand into the Hormel Foods family in 2021, we've been looking forward to carrying on the tradition of hiring Peanutters to represent the Planters brand across the country," said Yemi Gilland, associate brand manager for Planters, in a statement. "This is our second class of Peanutters, and we are excited to keep the NUTmobile rolling along throughout the United States as we visit our fans in their hometowns."

The brand noted that the position is a full-time, paid, one-year job opportunity from June 2023 through June 2024.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Planters is offering a nutty experience to adventurers eager to drive across the United States in a NUTmobile— and it's a paid position.
planters, nutmobile, driver
Thursday, 19 January 2023 11:35 AM
