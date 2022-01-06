4 Dead, Over 20 Injured in Piranha Attacks in Paraguay This Year

Four people are dead and more than 20 injured in piranha attacks in Paraguay this year, according to reports.

On Jan. 2, a 22-year-old man died after the ferocious fish attacked him and dragged him underwater while he was swimming in the Paraguay river, at Itá Enramada, during a family outing, the Mirror reported. His body was recovered less than an hour after his family reported him missing to police.

In a separate incident, a 49-year-old man who was swimming in the Paraguay River, in the town of Puerto Rosario, drowned after being attacked by piranhas. He sustained bite wounds to his face.

The body of a third man was recovered on Tuesday by the Naval Prefecture and the Public Ministry, Fox News noted. He had been reported missing the previous day and was discovered floating in the Paraguay River with bite marks on his face and feet. A forensic doctor later determined he died of asphyxia by submersion.

In addition to these deaths, two people were killed in the Tebicuary River, Villa Florida, in Misiones. Their bodies were found with piranha bite marks, local media reported.

There have been dozens of other piranha attacks in Itapua and other beach areas. More than seven bathers reported being bitten on New Year’s Day alone on the beach at the Bella Vista swimming club in Itapua. Adrian Cardoza, a manager at the club, said they are looking at using chemicals in the water to keep the piranhas away.

Biologist Julio Javier Capli told ABC.com.py that piranhas can be territorial and are most likely to attack during breeding season, which is between September and March, and during hot weather when water level in rivers is low. They normally move around in groups and it is the male fish that normally attacks to protect their young.