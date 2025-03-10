Pierce Brosnan Says Next James Bond Must Be British

Former James Bond star Pierce Brosnan has spoken up about the next 007, who he says has to be British, as Amazon MGM Studios takes control of the franchise.

In an interview with The Telegraph, the actor said it is "a given" that the next 007 role should go to a British actor. The role has never been played by an American actor.

Both Brosnan, hailing from Ireland, and George Lazenby, an Australian, are the only non-British actors to have stepped into the shoes of the legendary secret agent.

During his interview, Brosnan also commented on Amazon MGM's new control of the franchise, saying it "does come with a certain lament."

Amazon MGM gained full creative control over the Bond franchise in a recent deal. However, the veteran producers of the series, Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli, continue to retain their status as co-owners. Bond fans are divided, but while some mourn the deal, Brosnan said it was "the right decision for Barbara and Michael."

"It takes great courage for them to let go. They will still have a say in matters. I hope that [Amazon] handles the work and the character with dignity and imagination and respect," he added.

Brosnan made his debut as James Bond in the 1995 film "GoldenEye" and went on to portray the iconic spy in three more movies, concluding his run with 2002's "Die Another Day."

"History has been passed on and I'm very proud to have been part of the history and the legacy of Bond and the movies that I made with Barbara and Michael," Brosnan said. "That we moved the needle, that we brought it back to life. It had been dormant [for] six years and 'GoldenEye' was such a success that it continued and went from strength to strength … You know, everything changes, everything falls apart, and I wish them well."