WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: phil robertson | duck dynasty | jase robertson | alan robertson

'Duck Dynasty' Patriarch Fighting Alzheimer's, Blood Disease

By    |   Saturday, 07 December 2024 03:08 PM EST

"Duck Dynasty" patriarch Phil Robertson is fighting Alzheimer's disease and a blood disorder, his family said Friday. 

"Phil's not doing well," his son Jase Robertson said on Friday's episode of the family's podcast, "Unashamed with the Robertson Family," reported the New York Post Saturday. "According to the doctors, they're sure that he has some sort of blood disease that's causing all kinds of problems."

Robertson said his father has been fighting the blood disease, which he did not name, for a "few years," but now it's "accelerated" and is "causing problems with his entire body."

Jase Robertson added that his father, 78, has "early stages of Alzheimer's, so if you put those things together, he's just not doing well. He's really struggling."

Phil Robertson has insisted he wants to come back on the podcast, which centers on the family's Christian faith, but Jase Robertson said he told his father that he can "barely walk around without you know, crying in pain, and I'm like, 'You know, your memory is not what it once was.'"

Another son, Alan Robertson, commented that their father has "good days and bad days."

"There will be some days he's a little better, you know, a little more witty but other days not so much," he said.

The sons said that without a "supernatural intervention" by God, their father's health and memory won't improve, so the family is working to keep him comfortable. 

"We have a team of doctors, and then we have another set of doctors who are looking at all of the tests. And they're all in agreement that there is no curing what he has," said Jase Robertson.

"What do you do? We're trying to make him a little more comfortable."

He said his father joined them in November for the first day of duck season, and that was when the family realized his condition was becoming worse. 

The elder Robertson "did not fire his weapon at all" or speak much, even though it was "one of the best opening days we've ever had" with the family shooting 32 ducks. 

"After the hunt, he said, 'Jase, I was miserable,'" the son recalled. "He was just hurting and he couldn't do anything.

"He just said, 'Y'all don't call me. I'll call you when I'm ready to go back.' If he's unable to go duck hunting, that tells you all you need to know."

Phil Robertson formed his hunting company, Duck Commander, in 1973, and he and his family were the stars of the hit show "Duck Dynasty" on A&E from 2012 through 2017.

Sandy Fitzgerald

Sandy Fitzgerald has more than three decades in journalism and serves as a general assignment writer for Newsmax covering news, media, and politics. 

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
TheWire
"Duck Dynasty" patriarch Phil Robertson is fighting Alzheimer's disease and a blood disorder, his family said Friday.
phil robertson, duck dynasty, jase robertson, alan robertson
429
2024-08-07
Saturday, 07 December 2024 03:08 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved