Pete Davidson's Sister Honors Father Who Died a Hero on 9/11

Pete Davidson's younger sister has written a moving tribute to their firefighter father who was killed during a daring rescue attempt on Sept. 11, 2001.

Taking to Instagram on the 21st anniversary of the horrific day, Casey Davidson wrote of how proud she was to be the daughter of Scott Davidson.

"This year more then ever I wish you could be here," she captioned a photo of her father wearing his uniform. "We miss you, we celebrate you and we remember you every day. Proud to be your caseygirl."

Scott Davidson, who was 33 years old, was killed alongside five other firefighters from Ladder Company 118 in Brooklyn Heights when they rushed up the stairs to save terrified guests of the Marriott World Trade Center Hotel, according to the New York Post. The hotel was destroyed when the towers collapsed.

According to an obituary by the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation, becoming a firefighter was "a lifelong dream" for Scott Davidson, who had served in the role since Jan. 16, 1994.

"One of the proudest moments in Scott's life‚ aside from the birth of his two children‚ was when he graduated the fire academy," the obituary read, adding, "He often said it was ‘the greatest job in America.'"

"Scott's acts of heroism are not surprising," the obituary continued. "He was a brave and fearless man and a devout patriot. He was a friend to many‚ and will be sorely missed by us all."

Pete Davidson has praised his father in the past, honoring his memory in various ways. His first tattoo was his father's FDNY badge number, the Post noted. More recently, he co-wrote and starred in "The King of Staten Island," which follows a tattoo artist trying to navigate the grief of losing his father.

Exploring his childhood by playing the character, who Davidson said is "75% me" helped him gain closure, according to a podcast with Sky News.

"One of the main reasons why I wanted to make this [movie] and tell this story was because I wanted this chapter in my life to be closed," Davidson said.