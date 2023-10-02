×
Pete Davidson Crashes Car After Comedy Show

By    |   Monday, 02 October 2023 12:33 PM EDT

Pete Davidson was involved in a minor accident several weeks after he entered an 18-month diversion program after a reckless driving charge.

The incident took place Saturday after Davidson was leaving his stand-up comedy show at The Wiltern in Los Angeles. According to Page Six, the "Saturday Night Live" alum was traveling in his black CMG SUV with four passengers when he scraped his car against the side of a wall while exiting the venue. 

In July it emerged that, as part of the diversion program, Davidson was required to complete 50 hours of community service. A spokesperson for the Los Angeles County district attorney confirmed the news to CNN at the time, noting that it can be completed in New York.

It had been indicated that Davidson would likely complete his service at the New York Fire Department, which is where his father, Scott, worked as a firefighter before dying while helping after the 9/11 attacks.

Further, Davidson was ordered to complete 12 hours of traffic school and to participate in either a hospital and morgue program or its New York equivalent, as mandated by district attorney. Restitution payments and adherence to all laws were also required, according to the statement.

In June, a spokesperson for the district attorney confirmed to CNN that Davidson had been charged with one misdemeanor count of reckless driving.

"We believe that Mr. Davidson engaged in reckless driving, which ultimately resulted in his involvement in a serious collision into a home,” the statement read. "Luckily, no one was seriously injured as a result of this collision. We know that reckless driving can have devastating consequences."

The crash took place on March 4. Davidson had been driving "at a high rate of speed" with his then-girlfriend Chase Sui Wonders in the passenger seat when he jumped a curb, hit a fire hydrant, and skidded across the front lawn before slamming into the corner of the house, police confirmed at the time.

There were no reported injuries in the crash, but according to TMZ, a teenage girl who was home alone reading when the incident took place, was "a bit" traumatized.

TMZ further noted that the homeowner said at the time that he will not be suing Davidson, but would hand the case over to insurance once the investigation concluded.

Zoe Papadakis

Zoe Papadakis is a Newsmax writer based in South Africa with two decades of experience specializing in media and entertainment. She has been in the news industry as a reporter, writer and editor for newspapers, magazine and websites.

