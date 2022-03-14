'SNL' Star Pete Davidson Headed to Space on Next Blue Origin Flight

Pete Davidson will be among one of several passengers flying to space on Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin next week.

The "Saturday Night Live" star will join the crew onboard the fourth human flight for the New Shepard program on March 23, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The flight will also include angel investor and former Party America CEO Marty Allen; SpaceKids Global founder, Sharon Hagle; her husband, Tricor International CEO Marc Hagle; entrepreneur Jim Kitchen; and former FAA associate administrator and Commercial Space Technologies founder, George Nield.

Each crew member will carry a postcard to space as part of Blue Origin’s Club for the Future foundation, whose Postcards to Space program gives students access to space on Blue Origin’s rockets.

Davidson, a recent tabloid fixture alongside girlfriend Kim Kardashian, joins a growing list of high-profile figures to travel to space. In October Bezos took "Star Trek" legend William Shatner aboard a Blue Origin ship.

Shortly after landing back on earth in the New Shepard capsule in West Texas, Shatner thanked Bezos for giving him "the most profound experience" he could imagine.

"I'm so filled with emotion about what just happened ... it's extraordinary," Shatner said, according to Space.com. "I hope I never recover, that I can maintain what I feel now. I don't want to lose it. It's so much larger than me and life."

Several weeks later, "Good Morning America" anchor and former NFL star Michael Strahan also traveled on a Blue Origin flight. Ashton Kitcher later revealed that he had tickets to ride on a Virgin Galactic ship but his wife, Mila Kunis, convinced him to sell the ticket.

"When I got married and had kids, my wife basically encouraged that it was not a smart family decision to be heading into space when we have young children, so I ended up selling my ticket back to Virgin Galactic," Kutcher told Cheddar News at the time. "I was supposed to be on the next flight, but I will not be on the next flight."