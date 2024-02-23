PETA Slams Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce Over Zoo Visit

Animal rights organization PETA has taken aim at Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce for visiting Sydney Zoo, saying that the couple should "spend their time and money at a true sanctuary," instead.

The pop icon and her NFL boyfriend visited the zoo, where they were seen petting a kangaroo, ahead of Swift's three concerts in Australia's largest city earlier this week, and it was not long before they drew the attention of Debbie Metzler, PETA Foundation's director of Captive Animal Welfare.

"While we understand all too well the appeal of seeing Australia's wildlife, PETA hopes that next time Taylor and Travis want to see wild animals, they'll spend their time and money at a true sanctuary," Metzler said in a statement, according to The Daily Mail.

The organization went on to suggest that a sanctuary is a better option because visitors are kept at a respectful distance from the animals and are not allowed to feed or touch them there.

Back in 2019, PETA reached out to Swift to pull out of a scheduled appearance at the Melbourne Cup amid concerns over "the cruelty inherent in the horseracing industry." Swift responded by canceling her appearance.

"Taylor Swift dumped the Melbourne Cup, and PETA couldn’t be happier," said PETA Press Outreach Manager Moira Colley at the time. "The event is riddled with horse breakdowns and death and is linked to the bloody horse-slaughter industry, which PETA most recently exposed in South Korea. None of this cruelty is consistent with the kind person we know Taylor to be."

In its initial letter reaching out to Swift, PETA Australia detailed the deaths of several horses that were linked to the Melbourne Cup.

"Although we understand that it’s hard to gauge the history and appropriateness of an event while you’re touring abroad, we can assure you that the cruelty to horses at the Melbourne Cup renders it an unfit stage for your talent and kindness," the organization added.