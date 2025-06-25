Pedro Pascal Slams J.K. Rowling's Trans Views

Actor Pedro Pascal took aim again at J.K. Rowling, slamming the British author as a bully for her comments about transgender rights.

Pascal made the remarks while defending past comments labeling Rowling as a "heinous loser."

In a new interview with Vanity Fair, Pedro Pascal admitted, "The one thing that I would say I agonized over a little bit was just, 'Am I helping? Am I [expletive] helping?"

Rowling celebrated the U.K. Supreme Court's April ruling that trans women are not considered women under the Equality Act with a photo of herself smoking a cigar on a boat, captioned, "I love it when a plan comes together."

The post sparked outrage from Pascal, who called Rowling's post "awful, disgusting" and described it as "heinous LOSER behavior," according to the Independent.

Speaking with Vanity Fair, Pascal described the situation as something "that deserves the utmost elegance so that something can actually happen, and people will actually be protected."

"Listen, I want to protect the people I love," he said. "But it goes beyond that. Bullies make me [expletive] sick."

Pascal has supported and advocated for the LGBT+ community since his sister, Lux Pascal, came out as transgender in 2021.

In another Instagram post this year, Pascal criticized people who stood against the community.

"I can't think of anything more vile and small and pathetic than terrorizing the smallest, most vulnerable community of people who want nothing from you, except the right to exist," he wrote, according to the Independent.

Rowling first voiced her views on transgender women in December 2019 by supporting researcher Maya Forstater, who lost her job over tweets questioning gender self-identification policies.

The backlash was swift, with critics labeling Rowling a "TERF." In response, she denied being transphobic and published an essay highlighting her concerns about trans activism.

Despite her denying being transphobic, she refuses to use preferred pronouns for trans people. Her stance has led to public criticism from "Harry Potter" stars Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, and Rupert Grint, who support the trans community.

Rowling responded by saying she won't forgive their criticism and told them to "save their apologies."