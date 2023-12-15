×
Gospel Singer Pedro Henrique, 30, Dies on Stage

Friday, 15 December 2023 10:50 AM EST

Gospel singer Pedro Henrique, 30, collapsed and died during a performance in Brazil, according to TMZ.

Henrique was performing at a private event Wednesday for influencer Lôise Abreu in Feira de Santana, Bahia, when the incident, which was recorded and broadcast live on various social media platforms, took place.

In the clip, shared by TMZ, Henrique stands at the stage's edge, encouraging the audience to join in while extending his microphone, but then appears to lose his footing and falls over in front of his band.

His record label confirmed that the singer was pronounced dead at a local medical clinic, citing a "massive" heart attack, according to TMZ.

"There are very difficult situations in life for which we have no explanation," the label said in an Instagram statement Thursday, translated from Portuguese. "We just need to understand that God's will prevails! Pedro was a happy young man, a friend to all. An only son. A present husband and a super dedicated father.

"The Christian music sector is in mourning. The Todah Music family is in mourning. Heaven in chorus welcomes an illustrious son: Pedro Henrique! So long, dear brother! So long! May the Holy Spirit comfort everyone."

One Instagram user who witnessed the incident through a live view described closing her eyes to listen to Henrique's "beautiful" performance then, "When I opened it he was lying on the stage."

"My God, life is an instant, my feelings," she added. 

"Peter died in the most beautiful way: WORSHIPING THE LORD!" another replied on Instagram. 

"We lost a great talent but Heaven gained," a third noted.

Henrique was set to perform in São Paulo and Rio de Janeiro later this month. His single "Medley: Levanta / Não Fica Assim / Descendência (Ao Vivo)" was released Thursday. 

His wake and funeral will be held in Porto Seguro, Bahia, where Henrique was born, according to Billboard Brasil.

Henrique is survived by his wife, Suilan Barreto, and his 2-month-old daughter, Zoe.

