Pearl Jam's Eddie Vedder Takes Another Shot at Motley Crue

Pearl Jam's frontman Eddie Vedder could not resist making a snide comment aimed at Motley Crue in what is becoming an escalating feud with the band's bassist, Nikki Sixx.

Taking to the stage on Feb. 6 Newark, N.J., Vedder, who was performing in support of his new solo album "Earthling," introduced his backing band before making a thinly veiled jab at Motley Crue.

"That drum kit. That silver, beautiful machine that is the engine… does not need to elevate or rotate to do its job. Let me just point that out," he said, according to Ultimate Classic Rock, which noted that Motley Crue was known for their onstage theatrics that included Tommy Lee’s drum kit being lifted, suspended and revolved on a roller-coaster.

The war of words erupted last week when Vedder told The New York Times. he "despised" Motley Crue and other like-minded '80s metal bands who wore makeup and long hair.

"I used to work in San Diego loading gear at a club. I'd end up being at shows that I wouldn't have chosen to go to, bands that monopolized late-'80s MTV. The metal bands that — I'm trying to be nice — I despised. 'Girls, Girls, Girls' and Motley Crue: [expletive] you. I hated it," he said.

"I hated how it made the fellas look," Vedder added. "I hated how it made the women look. It felt so vacuous." He did, however, spare a few kind words for another Sunset Strip mainstay: "Guns N' Roses came out and, thank God, at least had some teeth."

Sixx responded in a tweet in which he slammed Pearl Jam as "boring."

"Made me laugh today reading how much the singer in Pearl Jam hated @MotleyCrue," the bassist tweeted. "Now considering that they’re one of the most boring bands in history it's kind of a compliment isn't it?"

Pearl Jam did not let Sixx's remark go. Taking to Twitter, the band posted footage of an excited crowd singing along during one of their recent performances.

"We [love] our bored fans," he added in the tweet.

As of Wednesday, Sixx had not responded.