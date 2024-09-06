Paula Abdul Cancels Canadian Tour Due to Injuries

Grammy-winning singer Paula Abdul postponed her Canadian tour after announcing on X that she needs to undergo a minor procedure to heal recent injuries.

"It's with an incredibly heavy heart that I need to share with you an update regarding some injuries I've recently sustained," she wrote. "In an effort to keep going, I've received targeted injections that will allow me temporary relief, but the demands of an entire tour is a different story."

Abdul said that after consulting with multiple doctors and exploring "all available options," she was advised that one of her injuries requires "a minor procedure followed by a 6-8 week recovery time." This, she noted, will prohibit her from proceeding with the "Straight Up! To Canada Tour" as well as the dates in Alaska and North Dakota.

The 21-city tour was planned to begin Sept. 25 in Victoria, British Columbia, and extend through October, with Taylor Dayne and Tiffany slated to open.

"I want to extend my deepest apologies to all my amazing fans in Canada and the US, you mean the world to me and this truly breaks my heart," wrote Abdul. "I've been looking forward to the energy, love, and connection we always share when we're together. I promise I'll be back, stronger and better, dancing my heart out and performing for all of you very soon, to give you the show you deserve."

Abdul announced the tour on June 4 on social media writing, "I can't wait to make memories with you all."

She also served as an opening act this summer on New Kids on the Block's Magic Summer 2024 Tour, performing alongside DJ Jazzy Jeff.