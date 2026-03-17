Paul Thomas Anderson Talks Criticism of Oscar-Winning Film

Filmmaker Paul Thomas Anderson responded to criticism surrounding the portrayal of Black women in "One Battle After Another" after his multiple wins at the 2026 Oscars, where the film secured Best Picture, Best Director, and Best Adapted Screenplay.

Speaking in the Oscars press room, Anderson addressed ongoing discussion about the character of Perfidia Beverly Hills, portrayed by Teyana Taylor, and the film's depiction of race and political struggle.

Anderson said he was familiar with the concerns and described the character as intentionally complex.

"I know a little bit about that critique," Anderson told reporters, according to The Hollywood Reporter. "I know that Teyana has talked about it a lot. I know that we have the portrayal of many different characters. In particular her character, who was so flawed and unfortunately makes decisions that are detrimental to the revolution that she's trying to fight."

Anderson said the film avoids portraying the character as a straightforward hero.

"It's complicated. We always knew that we were trying to make something complicated," he said. "We knew that we weren't making something that was heroic and we needed to lean into that. We need to own the fact that this woman was suffering not only from postpartum depression, but she had issues of her own that she hadn't really reconciled with."

Anderson said Perfidia's story leads into that of the next generation.

"It's a very dangerous thing, when you start out and want to change the world, but you start to kind of become selfish; you read your own reviews," he said. "That was our hero in Perfidia, who becomes an antihero. The point of it is to set up a story of [Chase Infiniti's character] Willa, the next generation.

"What happens when your parents, who are damaged and have handed quite a difficult history to you — how do you manage that? That's our story. Our story is in Chase, and her reaching, like I talked about in terms of the generational aspect, to try to do better."

Taylor also weighed in on the criticism, saying the film invites conversation.

"Everyone deserves understanding, especially complicated characters. When we watch movies, we often ask, 'Why did they do that?' I love when films create healthy dialogue," she said. "I don't just want people to understand — I want discussion. I want to hear different perspectives.

"We don't do that enough anymore. It felt powerful to see this movie and Perfidia shake the table. It made some people uncomfortable, while others understood it completely — especially mothers who've dealt with postpartum depression."

"One Battle After Another" was produced at a reported net cost of $140 million before prints and advertising and has grossed close to $210 million worldwide, making it Anderson's highest-earning film to date, according to Deadline.

Questions have been raised about the film's financial performance, but Warner Bros. executives Michael De Luca and Pamela Abdy said the goal was a lasting library film. Warner Bros. secured the project in an auction over Sony.

