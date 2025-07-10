Paul Simon's Daughter Blasts Richard Gere for Plan to Raze Her Childhood Home

Paul Simon's daughter, Lulu Simon, didn't hold back when calling out Richard Gere for selling off the home she grew up in.

The 30-year-old singer vented her frustration on Instagram, blasting the "Pretty Woman" actor for handing her father's former house to developers, who are now tearing it down to build nine new homes.

Lulu Simon said Gere had assured her family he would "take care of the land" after buying it from her parents, Paul Simon and Edie Brickell, for $10.75 million in 2022. She claimed protecting the property was part of the deal, though she didn't elaborate on what that promise specifically entailed.

"Just in case anyone was wondering if I still hate Richard Gere — I do!" Lulu wrote over a selfie and a screenshot of a news article about the home's impending destruction.

"He bought my childhood home. Promised he would take care of the land as condition of his purchase. Proceeded to never actually move in & just sold it to a developer as 9 separate plots :)," she continued.

"Hate! Him!" she added over the photo.

"I hope my dead pets buried in that backyard haunt you until you descend into a slow and unrelenting madness," she wrote in a second slide that was followed by a meme of a frog, which was captioned "Time will put your enemies in the ground."

In October 2024, Gere and his wife, Alejandra, sold the New Canaan, Connecticut, property, which was purchased from Paul Simon two years earlier, for $10.75 million, according to People. Months later, word came that the 1930s-era house would be demolished to make way for a nine-home development. The news broke after the couple had settled in Madrid, where they moved to be closer to Alejandra Gere's relatives.

Even though the house is slated to be torn down, a team from Hudson Valley House Parts, a New York salvage company, stepped in to rescue some of its architectural features, so they can be repurposed elsewhere.