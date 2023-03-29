Paul O'Grady, TV Star and Comedian, Dies Aged 67

British TV personality Paul O'Grady, who was also famously known for his drag queen alter ego Lily Savage, has died at age 67.

The star died unexpectedly on Tuesday evening, according to his husband, Andre Portasio.

"It is with great sadness that I inform you that Paul has passed away unexpectedly but peacefully yesterday evening," Portasio said, according to CNN.

"We ask, at this difficult time, that whilst you celebrate his life you also respect our privacy as we come to terms with this loss," he continued. "He will be greatly missed by his loved ones, friends, family, animals, and all those who enjoyed his humor, wit, and compassion. I know that he would want me to thank you for all the love you have shown him over the years."

Born in Birkenhead, near Liverpool, O'Grady rose to prominence as the drag queen Lily Savage in the 1990s and even briefly secured his own show as his alter ego in 1997 before moving on to presenting the revived version of BBC gameshow "Blankety Blank," which ran until 2002.

Two years later O'Grady moved to ITV with "The Paul O'Grady Show" and also hosted "For The Love Of Dogs." During a special for the show last year, while marking 160 years of the Battersea Dogs and Cats Home, he was joined by Camilla, Queen Consort.

Upon news of his death, the royal family paid tribute on its official Twitter account.

"Deeply saddened to hear of the death of Paul O'Grady, who worked closely with Her Majesty in support of @Battersea_, providing lots of laughter and many waggy-tailed memories."

"Doctor Who" star John Barrowman also remembered O'Grady on social media.

"I am totally shocked and sad to hear the awful news that Paul O'Grady has died. An awesome talent stretching decades. I will never forget his generosity, warmth and humor," he tweeted.

"RIP Paul O'Grady, 67," Piers Morgan added on Twitter. "A wonderfully warm, mischievous, hilarious guy with a sublime natural talent for broadcasting and making people laugh."