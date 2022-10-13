×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: paul newman | joanne woodward | memoir

Paul Newman: Joanne Woodward Turned Me Into 'Sexual Creature'

joanne woodward and paul newman in 2004
Joanne Woodward and Paul Newman in 2004 (Getty Images)

By    |   Thursday, 13 October 2022 11:46 AM EDT

Paul Newman, widely regarded as a sex symbol, credits his second wife, Joanne Woodward, for turning him into "a sexual creature."

"We left a trail of lust all over the place. Hotels and public parks and Hertz Rent-A-Cars," the late actor, famous for roles in classics including "Hud," "Cool Hand Luke," and "Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid," revealed in one of many intimate stories told in his posthumous memoir, "Paul Newman: The Extraordinary Life of An Ordinary Man," excerpted in this week's People

The new book, based on long-lost interviews that have since been located, paints the picture of an insecure adolescent from Shaker Heights, Ohio, who had no confidence — especially with women. 

"I felt like a freak," he says. "Girls thought I was a joke. A happy buffoon."

That all changed when he met Woodward in 1953. 

"I went from being not much of a sexual threat to something else entirely," recounts Newman, who died in 2008.

At the time he was married to Jackie Witte, with whom he shared three kids: Scott, Susan, and Stephanie. However, drawn to Woodward, they began an affair that Newman describes as "brutal in my detachment from my family." 

By 1958, Newman and Witte were divorced, and shortly after, Newman married Woodward. Their passion was strong, as Newman explains while describing coming home one night to find Woodward had set up a room off the master bedroom of their Beverly Hills home with a "thriftshop double bed" and a coat of fresh paint.

"'I call it the F*** Hut,' she said proudly," Newman recalled Woodward saying. "It had been done with such affection and delight. Even if my kids came over, we'd go into the F*** Hut several nights a week and just be intimate and noisy and ribald."

Newman and Woodward shared three daughters: Nell, Melissa, and Clea. For a brief time things seemed to go well, but it inevitably grew complicated, mostly because of Newman's heavy drinking. 

"Joanne and I still drive each other crazy in different ways," recounts Newman in the book. "But all the misdemeanors, the betrayals, the difficulties have kind of evened themselves out over the years."

Their daughter, Clea, notes that while her parents fought in a "dramatic" way, they also "fought really hard to stay together."

"They didn't walk," she adds. "There were times it was pretty close but they worked hard at it. Ultimately they came together."

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
TheWire
Paul Newman, widely regarded as a sex symbol, credits his second wife, Joanne Woodward, for turning him into "a sexual creature."
paul newman, joanne woodward, memoir
404
2022-46-13
Thursday, 13 October 2022 11:46 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved