Paul Allen's 414-Foot Yacht Hits the Market for $325.5 Million

Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen's 414-foot yacht is up for sale. It will cost $325.5 million to buy but it is a boat steeped in legend. This is where A-listers have partied, rock stars have recorded, and many adventures have happened.

The yacht, launched in 2003, was "less a Bentley than a Range Rover," th late mogul said, according to Beam Media. And like a Range Rover, the Octopus was designed to explore the real world in luxury.

The yacht can accommodate 26 people in 13 guest cabins, along with 63 crew members in an additional 30 cabins. There are two elevators, a private deck for the owner that comes complete with hot tub, bar and al fresco dining room, as well as two helipads, cinema, library, gym, basketball court and a glass-bottomed observation lounge, the San Francisco Chronicle noted. It even has two submarines.

The yacht also features a recording studio — where Mick Jagger laid down tracks during a vacation in 2011.

It is reported that many extravagant parties were held aboard the boat, with actors and supermodels entertained by the likes of U2 and Johnny Cash, according to Business Insider.

Everyone from actor John C. Reilly to Sharon Stone, Kelly Rutherford and models Karlie Kloss and Melissa Bolona reportedly partied there.

Allen, who died last year from complications of non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, was known to splurge on the high life. In 1995 he bought a private Boeing 757-200 and converted it into a luxurious private jet, which he later sold it to Donald Trump, according to Beam Media. He also had a collection of warplanes housed in a large hangar.