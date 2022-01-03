Patton Oswalt Defends Performing With Dave Chappelle

Comedian Patton Oswalt is defending his decision to perform with Dave Chappelle, who is facing backlash over controversial transgender comments made in his recent comedy special "The Closer."

Taking to Instagram, Oswalt first explained that he was delivering his final performance for 2021 at a Seattle venue when Chappelle, who was conducting a show in a venue next door, invited him to do a drop-in set.

"Why not? I waved good-bye to this hell-year with a genius I started comedy with 34 years ago," Oswalt wrote. "He works an arena like he’s talking to one person and charming their skin off. Anyway, I ended the year with a real friend and a deep laugh. Can’t ask for much more."

After receiving widespread attention for his first post, Oswalt took to Instagram to explain why he had taken the opportunity to perform with Chappelle.

"We’ve known each other since we’re teens," he wrote. "He’s a fellow comedian, the funniest I’ve ever met. I wanted to post a pic & an IG story about it — so I did."

Oswalt noted that he and Chappelle had been friends since they were teenagers, adding that the comedian has "refocused and refined ideas a lot of us took as settled" regarding race, history, and life, and "spun them around with a phrase or punchline."

"We’ve done bad & good gigs, open mikes & TV tapings," Oswalt continued. "But we also 100% disagree about transgender rights & representation. I support trans peoples’ rights — ANYONE’S rights — to live safely in the world as their fullest selves. For all the things he’s helped ME evolve on, I’ll always disagree with where he stands NOW on transgender issues."

Oswalt added that he did not believe Chappelle was done "evolving" and "learning." He further stated that, while he was an "LGBTQ ally," he was also a "loyal friend." With this in mind, Oswalt wrote of how conflicted he felt.

"There’s friction in those traits that I need to reconcile myself, and not let cause feels of betrayal in ANYONE else," he noted. "And I’m sorry, truly sorry, that I didn’t consider the hurt this would cause."