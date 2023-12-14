Patti Smith Released From Hospital After Sudden Illness

Patti Smith is recovering after briefly being hospitalized while on tour in Italy.

The 76-year-old singer was forced to cancel a concert in Bologna after suffering a "sudden illness," the city’s Teatro Duse venue said, according to The Guardian.

Smith underwent checks at a hospital in the city and has since been discharged and is in good health, a statement from health authorities in Bologna said.

Authorities further stated that they looked forward to seeing her perform again "after an appropriate period of rest."

Smith additionally called off a performance in Venice and a book-signing in Milan, both scheduled for later this week, following four earlier concerts across the country earlier this month.

Back in 2020, Smith spoke about her health in an interview with The Guardian, saying that she struggled during the COVID-19 pandemic because she suffers from a lifelong bronchial condition.

"I was a sickly kid, sometimes they were worried that I wouldn’t pull through," she told the outlet, noting that she opted to stay at home throughout.

"To be in limbo almost 10 months, for a person like me who doesn’t like sitting in the same place, it’s been very challenging," she added. "I feel like I’m part-wolf, roaming from room to room."

Since rising to fame in the early '70s, when she released her acclaimed 1975 debut album "Horses," Smith has maintained an active career.

Her hit song "Because the Night," co-written with Bruce Springsteen, reached No. 13 on the U.S. charts in 1978, the Independent reported.

Smith hasn’t released a solo album since 2012’s "Banga" but, alongside her music career, she's authored several books, notably the best-selling memoir "Just Kids," which chronicles her life in New York with Robert Mapplethorpe, followed by "M Train."

In recent years, Smith has also collaborated with the experimental group Soundwalk Collective, producing three albums: "The Peyote Dance" and "Mummer Love" (both 2019), followed by "Peradam" (2020).