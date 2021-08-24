×
Golfer Patrick Reed Hospitalized With Pneumonia, Withdraws From BMW Championships

Patrick Reed plays a shot from a bunker on the 11th hole during the first round of the men's golf event at the 2020 Summer Olympics on Wednesday, July 28, 2021, at the Kasumigaseki Country Club in Kawagoe, Japan. (AP Photo/Matt York)

Tuesday, 24 August 2021 10:15 AM

Patrick Reed has been forced to withdraw from the BMW Championship after being diagnosed with pneumonia. 

The 2018 Masters champion shared the news with The Golf Channel in a statement, explaining that he had been in hospital since Friday with double pneumonia. This comes days after he pulled out of the Northern Trust citing an ankle injury. 

"I just want to update everyone. … First and foremost – thank you all for your support. The good news is, my ankle is okay," Reed said in his statement. "The bad news is I’ve been in the hospital with bilateral pneumonia. I’m on the road to recovery, once I’m cleared from the doctors- I look forward to returning."

Reed went on to wish his fans "all the best," adding that he could not wait "to get back out there."

"Thank you so much for your support, it means a lot to me," he continued. "Also, a special thank you to the doctors, nurses, and staff at The Methodist Hospital and in the Texas Medical Center."

Reed's wife, Justine, confirmed in an additional statement on Twitter that he would not play this week's BMW Championship.

"He’s doing much better. It was very scary the last few days," she wrote in a statement. "Right now we don't have a timeline on his recovery. I never count him out, but I do know that he will not be able to play in the BMW [this week]. We're just taking it one day at a time. We’re following the doctors' orders. And you can sure bet as soon as they give him the go-ahead to play, he will. But our main concern is getting him back to 100 percent."

This setback could cost Reed. He will not earn top-six automatic status for the U.S. Ryder Cup team, New York Post reported. However, Steve Stricker could use a captain’s pick on him for the Whistling Straits competition that takes place between Sept. 24 and 26 in Wisconsin.

Tuesday, 24 August 2021 10:15 AM
