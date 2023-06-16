Pat Sajak Remains on Board for Conservative Michigan College

Pat Sajak has chosen to remain chair of the board for the conservative Hillsdale College in Michigan despite announcing his retirement from "Wheel of Fortune," according to the Washington Examiner.

Sajak has led the game show alongside Vanna White since 1983, but on Monday announced his departure from the show at the conclusion of its 41st season later this year.

"Well, the time has come. I've decided that our 41st season, which begins in September, will be my last," Sajak tweeted. "It's been a wonderful ride, and I'll have more to say in the coming months. Many thanks to you all."

The game show host joined the Board of Trustees for Hillside, a small private, conservative liberal arts college, as vice president in 2003 and in 2019, replaced William Brodbeck as chair.

The college announced Sajak's decision to remain on the board while praising his "well-deserved" retirement in a statement to the Washington Examiner.

"For decades, Pat Sajak has been an icon of radio and television. There are few things more intimate than appearing in the living rooms of countless Americans every evening. We know that he will be missed and congratulate him on his well-deserved retirement," said Emily Stack Davis, the executive director of media relations and communications for Hillsdale.

"Hillsdale College is fortunate to have an even closer relationship with Mr. Sajak. Since 2019, we have benefited from his wisdom, intellect, and good humor as chairman of Hillsdale's board of trustees. We look forward to continuing our important work together and to what we are sure will be a bright future for Mr. Sajak and his family."

Hillsdale College President Larry P. Arnn previously commended Sajak when talking to The Collegian.

"Pat is a man of calm and steady judgment, possessed also of a wicked wit. He is a man of selfless service, famous and yet not interested in celebrity, hilarious and yet serious. He knows the purposes of the college and is devoted to them," he told the paper.

Sajak also shared his gratitude for the position during an interview with the publication.

"I'm in an industry where we're always patting each other on the backs for different awards we've won," Sajak said, "but this one is at the top of my list."