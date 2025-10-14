Paris Jackson Details Getting Her 'Life Back' Amid Sobriety Journey

Paris Jackson marked a milestone in her recovery journey, speaking about life after addiction while being honored at the 35th annual Friendly House Awards Luncheon.

The 27-year-old musician on Saturday received the Shining Star Award from Friendly House, a nonprofit organization that provides recovery support and sober housing for women healing from trauma and substance use disorders.

Accepting the award, Jackson credited her sobriety with transforming her life and giving her a deeper sense of purpose.

"Most of the service work I do is one-on-one. I don't typically make a spectacle of it because my life simply depends on it and because it is also part of my spiritual foundation," she said during her speech, according to People.

"That being said, I'm really grateful to be a part of a movement that aligns so much with my higher purpose and the essence of my daily reprieve.

"Getting someone to develop conscious contact has easily been the greatest action I've ever taken, and I pray that I can continue to help others."

Jackson said her recovery has allowed her to build a life stronger than before.

"I didn't just get my life back. I got a better one," she told attendees.

"I say it's funny, I feel like getting sober was kind of like getting into a car accident because everything I shoved in the back seat moved forward on impact and today I'm learning to navigate life on life's terms."

Jackson added that she supports "any and all programs and foundations and organizations that work towards helping other women do the same," thanking Friendly House and attendees for their efforts in the recovery community.

Jackson publicly celebrated five years of sobriety earlier this year.

In a January Instagram post, she wrote, "Hi, I'm pk [ok] and I'm an alcoholic and a heroin addict. Today marks 5 years clean & sober from all drugs and alcohol. To say that I'm thankful would be a poor euphemism. Gratitude hardly scratches the surface."

In that post, she shared that sobriety has allowed her to reconnect with everyday joy and creativity.

"It's because I'm sober that I get to smile today. I get to make music. I get to experience the joy of loving my dogs and cat. I get to feel heartbreak in all [its] glory. I get to grieve. I get to laugh. I get to dance. I get to trust," she wrote.

The accompanying video chronicled her transition from substance use to recovery, showing scenes of Jackson making music, spending time with her pets, and with her fiancé, Justin "Blue" Lon.

She closed with a message to those who supported her recovery.

"To those that helped me on this journey, if only for just the beginning, middle, or the whole time so far, you know who you are and I owe you my life. Thank you. 5 years. THANK GOD."