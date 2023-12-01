×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: paris hilton | surrogacy

Paris Hilton Opens Up About 'Difficult' Decision to Use Surrogate

By    |   Friday, 01 December 2023 12:25 PM EST

Paris Hilton laid out her thoughts about the "difficult" decisions she had to make to grow her family.

On the premiere episode of Season 2 of "Paris In Love," the 43-year-old explained how she came to use a surrogate to welcome son Phoenix Barron, now 10 months old.

"Surrogacy was a difficult decision to make," she said, according to People.

"I would have loved that experience of growing the baby in your tummy and feeling the kicks and all of those exciting moments, but my life has just been so public," she continued. "So even though the baby is biologically mine and Carter's, we decided to have a surrogate carry him."

In a subsequent confessional, her husband, Carter Reum, expressed similar concerns for Hilton and their son, discussing their family's future aspirations.

"Now having a family with Paris, we want our family to grow up and be normal and not always be known as Paris Hilton's children," he said.

"We have to think about safety. When we go to the farmer's market, it's one thing if someone stops and asks Paris for a photo. It's a whole other thing with the baby in tow in a stroller," Reum continued.

"I don't think we know everything the journey's gonna throw at us, but we're just gonna tackle it as we go," he concluded.

Last month, Hilton announced the birth of their second child, London, via an Instagram post featuring a photo of a pink Peter Pan collared baby shirt with the name London stitched on the front.

"Thankful for my baby girl," Hilton captioned the photo, which she shared on Thanksgiving. 

Hilton previously revealed to People that she and Reum, who exchanged wedding vows in November, 2021, began the in-vitro fertilization process during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We started going and doing it like a few months in because the world was shut down," she told the outlet. "We knew we wanted to start a family, and I was like, 'This is perfect timing. Usually, I'm on a plane 250 days out of the year, and let's just get all of the eggs stocked and ready,' and we have tons of them just waiting."

Paris added that she and Reum wanted to give themselves time alone together before growing their family.

"We really wanted to enjoy our first year of marriage together as a couple, you know, before bringing kids into the mix," she said. "So now that we just had our year anniversary, I can't wait for 2023."

 

Zoe Papadakis | editorial.papadakis@newsmax.com

Zoe Papadakis is a Newsmax writer based in South Africa with two decades of experience specializing in media and entertainment. She has been in the news industry as a reporter, writer and editor for newspapers, magazine and websites.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
TheWire
Paris Hilton is opening up about the "difficult" decisions she had to make to grow her family. On the premiere episode of Season 2 of "Paris In Love," the 43-year-old explained how she came to use a surrogate to welcome son Phoenix Barron, now 10 months old." Surrogacy was a...
paris hilton, surrogacy
421
2023-25-01
Friday, 01 December 2023 12:25 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved