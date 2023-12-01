Paris Hilton Opens Up About 'Difficult' Decision to Use Surrogate

Paris Hilton laid out her thoughts about the "difficult" decisions she had to make to grow her family.

On the premiere episode of Season 2 of "Paris In Love," the 43-year-old explained how she came to use a surrogate to welcome son Phoenix Barron, now 10 months old.

"Surrogacy was a difficult decision to make," she said, according to People.

"I would have loved that experience of growing the baby in your tummy and feeling the kicks and all of those exciting moments, but my life has just been so public," she continued. "So even though the baby is biologically mine and Carter's, we decided to have a surrogate carry him."

In a subsequent confessional, her husband, Carter Reum, expressed similar concerns for Hilton and their son, discussing their family's future aspirations.

"Now having a family with Paris, we want our family to grow up and be normal and not always be known as Paris Hilton's children," he said.

"We have to think about safety. When we go to the farmer's market, it's one thing if someone stops and asks Paris for a photo. It's a whole other thing with the baby in tow in a stroller," Reum continued.

"I don't think we know everything the journey's gonna throw at us, but we're just gonna tackle it as we go," he concluded.

Last month, Hilton announced the birth of their second child, London, via an Instagram post featuring a photo of a pink Peter Pan collared baby shirt with the name London stitched on the front.

"Thankful for my baby girl," Hilton captioned the photo, which she shared on Thanksgiving.

Hilton previously revealed to People that she and Reum, who exchanged wedding vows in November, 2021, began the in-vitro fertilization process during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We started going and doing it like a few months in because the world was shut down," she told the outlet. "We knew we wanted to start a family, and I was like, 'This is perfect timing. Usually, I'm on a plane 250 days out of the year, and let's just get all of the eggs stocked and ready,' and we have tons of them just waiting."

Paris added that she and Reum wanted to give themselves time alone together before growing their family.

"We really wanted to enjoy our first year of marriage together as a couple, you know, before bringing kids into the mix," she said. "So now that we just had our year anniversary, I can't wait for 2023."